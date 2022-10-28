Hyundai Mobis Q3 net profit up 4.6 pct to 559.9 bln won
All News 10:11 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 559.9 billion won (US$394.4 million), up 4.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 576 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 457.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 31.9 percent to 13.18 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 843.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Court rules against annulment of existing marriages between 3rd and closer cousins
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
Yoon says lowering criminal age limit to 13 is in line with global trend