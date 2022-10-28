Hyundai Development Q3 net income down 34 pct to 28.9 bln won
All News 10:11 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 28.9 billion won (US$20.4 million), down 34 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 69.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 66.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 14.2 percent to 737.8 billion won.
(END)
