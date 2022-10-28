Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Development Q3 net income down 34 pct to 28.9 bln won

All News 10:11 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 28.9 billion won (US$20.4 million), down 34 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 69.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 66.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 14.2 percent to 737.8 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Development
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!