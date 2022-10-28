S. Korea's exports of pet products reach record high through Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's pet product exports increased 56 percent on-year through September to set a new record, data showed Friday, as more people adopted pets to find comfort amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Outbound shipments of pet products reached US$116 million over the January-September period, surpassing $111 million posted for all of 2021, according to the Korea Customs Service.
"Due to the restrictions in movements and the increasing social isolation due to the coronavirus, people started finding psychological comfort by fostering pets," the customs office said.
By product, cat and dog food products accounted for $61 million and $47 million, respectively. Other goods, including leashes and clothes, accounted for $8 million, according to the data.
By destination, Japan accounted for the largest amount of $4.5 million, or 39 percent, trailed by Thailand with $1.7 million and Australia with $1.5 million.
South Korea's imports of pet products also gathered ground, rising 17 percent on-year to hit $291 million.
