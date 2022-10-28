The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.29 3.28
2-M 3.54 3.52
3-M 3.86 3.83
6-M 4.39 4.34
12-M 4.87 4.84
(END)
