(LEAD) Yoon rejects drinking party allegations as 'vulgar and immature fake news'
(ATTN: UPDATES with ruling party's measure)
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday rejected allegations that he and Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon took part in a late-night drinking party at a luxury bar, calling them "vulgar and immature fake news."
The allegations were raised by both Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom of the main opposition Democratic Party and YouTube channel Citizen Press The Tamsa TV earlier this week, prompting Han to threaten legal action against both.
Kim alleged during a parliamentary inspection of the justice ministry that Yoon and Han had a late-night drinking party at a luxury bar in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, on July 19 and 20 where they were joined by 30 lawyers from Kim & Chang, the country's top law firm.
"Do you have any other questions?" Yoon said, cutting off a reporter who asked him about the allegations as he arrived for work.
"Such vulgar and immature fake news instigation is an insult to the people," he added. "To be honest, it shouldn't even be ... wouldn't a president commenting on something like that have something to do with our national dignity?
About 20 lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) submitted a motion asking the parliamentary ethics committee to punish Kim on charges of making insulting remarks in violation of the National Assembly Act.
"We could no longer overlook his attitude of not apologizing at all and requested disciplinary action against him," PPP Rep. Yoo Sang-bum said, calling Kim's allegations "groundless."
