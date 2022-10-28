Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, as Seoul's major military exercise drew to a close.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Tongchon area in Kangwon Province between 11:59 a.m. and 12:18 p.m. It did not provide other details.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea has never provided lethal weapons to Ukraine
SEOUL -- South Korea has never provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of negative consequences for the two countries' relations if Seoul sent arms to Ukraine.
Putin said Thursday that he was aware South Korea has decided to supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and that it would "destroy our relationship," according to the Russian news agency Sputnik. He was speaking in Moscow at a discussion with the Valdai club of international Russia experts.
-----------------
BTS' Jin to make solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
SEOUL -- Jin , a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, will debut as a solo artist through a collaborative single with British rock band Coldplay on Friday.
The vocalist will simultaneously release "The Astronaut" and its music video worldwide at 1 p.m. in Korea, or midnight in the United States (EST), according to his agency, Big Hit Music.
-----------------
(LEAD) Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
WASHINGTON -- A nuclear attack by North Korea against the U.S. or its allies will result in the end of the country's regime, the U.S. Department of Defense said Thursday.
In its National Defense Strategy (NDS), the department said the U.S. will also hold North Korea responsible for any transfer of nuclear weapons or related materials and technology to other actors.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to conduct Vigilant Storm air drills next week amid N.K. threats
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will hold major combined air drills, involving some 240 military aircraft, next week to verify the allies' wartime operational capabilities, the Air Force here said Friday, amid growing North Korean security threats.
The five-day Vigilant Storm exercise is set to begin Monday, as Seoul and Washington are striving to sharpen deterrence amid concerns that Pyongyang could ratchet up tensions by conducting a nuclear test or other provocative acts.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections below 40,000 for 2nd day
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 40,000 for the second straight day Friday amid lingering concerns over resurgence woes.
The country reported 35,924 new COVID-19 infections, including 60 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,466,992, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
S. Korea to expand tariff-rate quota on energy, food imports
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to expand its tariff-rate quota on energy and food imports as the country struggles to cope with inflation and the strong U.S. dollar, the finance ministry said Friday.
The tariff-rate quota is a system under which products are imported with favorable duty conditions within a designated volume. The amount imported beyond the limit is applied with higher tariffs.
-----------------
Real estate speculation by foreigners on rise in S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea will continue to look into suspicious real estate transactions by foreigners as a recent investigation found increasing illegalities involving foreigners' home purchases, the land ministry said Friday.
The portion of suspicious home purchases by foreigners rose to 1.21 percent, or 6,772 cases, out of the country's total 560,000 suspicious cases this year through September, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Financial authorities ask institutional investors to refrain from market-destabilizing trading
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial authorities called for cooperation from institutional investors, including the state pension operator, to refrain from stock trading that could heighten market swings, sources said Friday.
The request came as financial market volatility has been mounting in the wake of a recent default on a municipal government-guaranteed debt raised to fund the construction of the Legoland theme park in the eastern province of Gangwon.
-----------------
PM vows to support Heavy's shipyard in Gunsan
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday that the government will continue to provide support to help a Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard regain competitiveness and create the potential for growth.
Han made the remarks at a ceremony marking the resumption of operations at the long-shuttered shipyard in the port city of Gunsan, 275 kilometers southwest of Seoul.
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
-
(LEAD) Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Court rules against annulment of existing marriages between 3rd and closer cousins
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea: S. Korean military
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards