N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea: S. Korean military
All News 12:15 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, as Seoul's major military exercise neared its end.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not provide other details immediately.
The latest launch came as the South is set to conclude its Hoguk exercise. Seoul and Washington are also preparing to stage major combined air drills, called "Vigilant Storm," next week.
On Oct. 14, the North fired a short-range ballistic missile.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Court rules against annulment of existing marriages between 3rd and closer cousins
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
Yoon says lowering criminal age limit to 13 is in line with global trend