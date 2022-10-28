LX International Q3 net income up 38.9 pct to 247.5 bln won
All News 13:15 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 247.5 billion won (US$174.6 million), up 38.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 272.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 209.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.8 percent to 4.7 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 133.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Court rules against annulment of existing marriages between 3rd and closer cousins
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea: S. Korean military
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards