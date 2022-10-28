Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lig Nex1 Q3 net income up 85.6 pct to 75.5 bln won

13:35 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Lig Nex1 Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 75.5 billion won (US$53.2 million), up 85.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 58.3 billion won, up 64.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 51.6 percent to 695.5 billion won.
