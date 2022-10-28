Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Wia swings to red in Q3

All News 13:51 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 10.6 billion won (US$7.5 million), turning from a profit of 16.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 55.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 31.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 17.5 percent to 2.08 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Wia
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!