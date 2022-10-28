Hyundai Wia swings to red in Q3
All News 13:51 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 10.6 billion won (US$7.5 million), turning from a profit of 16.7 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 55.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 31.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 17.5 percent to 2.08 trillion won.
