NH Financial Group's Q3 net up 14 pct on increased interest income
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- NH Financial Group Inc. said Friday its third-quarter net profit jumped 14.4 percent from a year earlier due to increased interest income.
Net income came to 621.2 billion won (US$437.7 million) in the July-September period, up from 542.8 billion won a year earlier, the South Korean financial holding company said in a statement.
In the first three quarters combined, net income came to 1.97 trillion won, up 8.1 percent from a year ago.
The financial group attributed the profit jump to increased interest income amid high interest rates.
NH, or Nonghyup, refers to the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, whose key stakeholders include farms and other agricultural businesses.
