Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Electronics Q3 net profit down 34.8 pct to 336.5 bln won

All News 14:35 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 336.5 billion won (US$237.1 million), down 34.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 746.6 billion won, up 25.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 14.1 percent to 21.17 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#LG Electronics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!