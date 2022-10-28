LG Electronics Q3 net profit down 34.8 pct to 336.5 bln won
All News 14:35 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 336.5 billion won (US$237.1 million), down 34.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 746.6 billion won, up 25.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 14.1 percent to 21.17 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Court rules against annulment of existing marriages between 3rd and closer cousins
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea: S. Korean military
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards