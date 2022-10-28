Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DL Holdings swings to loss in Q3

All News 15:31 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 36.8 billion won (US$25.9 million), shifting from a profit of 97.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 169.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 74.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 139.3 percent to 1.48 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#DL Holdings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!