Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy Industries remains in red in Q3

All News 15:30 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 201.6 billion won (US$141.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 167.9 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 110.2 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 5.7 percent to 1.4 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung Heavy Industries
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!