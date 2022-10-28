Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanssem turns to loss in Q3

All News 15:36 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 8.1 billion won (US$5.7 million), swinging from a profit of 16.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 13.6 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 22.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 10.9 percent to 477.3 billion won.
