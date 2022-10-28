Hanssem turns to loss in Q3
All News 15:36 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 8.1 billion won (US$5.7 million), swinging from a profit of 16.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 13.6 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 22.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 10.9 percent to 477.3 billion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Court rules against annulment of existing marriages between 3rd and closer cousins
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea has never provided lethal weapons to Ukraine