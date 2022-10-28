KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 77,500 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 86,900 UP 1,900
Yuhan 59,800 UP 100
SLCORP 31,850 UP 2,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,600 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 36,600 UP 650
HITEJINRO 25,450 UP 250
Meritz Insurance 31,650 UP 1,200
Nongshim 302,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 38,800 UP 100
Hyosung 72,200 DN 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,490 DN 140
LOTTE 32,950 UP 450
Shinsegae 221,000 UP 4,000
GCH Corp 16,750 UP 350
LotteChilsung 137,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiMtr 164,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 25,850 UP 450
POSCO Holdings 247,000 DN 2,000
TaihanElecWire 1,540 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 33,100 UP 1,000
DongkukStlMill 11,350 DN 250
Youngpoong 616,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,100 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,950 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 204,000 UP 7,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,300 UP 50
Kogas 35,250 UP 700
LX INT 41,250 UP 50
Hanwha 25,450 UP 100
DB HiTek 42,850 DN 1,850
CJ 72,800 UP 900
SK hynix 83,400 DN 6,600
KCC 239,500 DN 2,500
SKBP 56,700 DN 300
DongwonInd 232,500 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 55,900 UP 1,400
GS E&C 22,350 DN 300
SamsungElec 57,300 DN 2,200
LS 65,300 UP 400
