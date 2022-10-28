Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

October 28, 2022

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES109500 UP2000
GC Corp 127,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,400 UP 40
SKC 104,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 119,000 DN 4,000
NHIS 9,070 UP 20
GS Retail 25,600 UP 1,450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 727,000 0
Daesang 21,100 UP 50
ORION Holdings 14,400 UP 200
DL 61,000 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 0
KIA CORP. 66,200 UP 200
Ottogi 445,000 UP 3,500
MERITZ SECU 3,645 DN 50
HtlShilla 71,300 UP 200
Hanmi Science 32,350 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 118,000 DN 5,000
Hanssem 39,400 DN 200
F&F 143,500 UP 6,500
KSOE 73,200 UP 1,600
HyundaiElev 25,950 UP 2,250
SKNetworks 3,920 UP 50
Daewoong 21,000 DN 50
TaekwangInd 705,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 5,710 UP 10
KAL 23,150 UP 250
LG Corp. 79,000 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 200,000 UP 1,000
Boryung 10,350 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,800 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,750 DN 1,700
IS DONGSEO 31,600 UP 350
S-Oil 88,200 UP 2,700
LG Innotek 287,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 149,500 UP 2,000
HMM 18,600 DN 350
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,000 DN 3,700
HYUNDAI WIA 64,000 UP 1,300
MS IND 17,400 UP 650
