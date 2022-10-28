KumhoPetrochem 132,000 DN 1,000

Mobis 219,000 UP 15,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 63,800 UP 1,100

OCI 102,500 UP 500

LS ELECTRIC 51,800 DN 500

KorZinc 622,000 DN 5,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,290 UP 100

S-1 61,000 UP 800

HyundaiMipoDock 91,400 DN 1,900

ZINUS 31,500 DN 800

Hanchem 184,000 DN 4,000

DWS 46,000 DN 50

KEPCO 17,050 DN 50

SamsungSecu 32,000 UP 150

KG DONGBU STL 7,660 DN 120

SKTelecom 50,200 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDS 122,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 45,200 UP 650

KUMHOTIRE 2,980 DN 10

Hanon Systems 7,730 UP 30

SK 210,500 0

ShinpoongPharm 20,600 DN 250

Handsome 25,300 DN 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 59,400 UP 1,100

Asiana Airlines 11,300 DN 100

COWAY 55,800 UP 600

LOTTE SHOPPING 91,400 UP 1,700

IBK 10,500 UP 50

DONGSUH 20,300 DN 150

SamsungEng 24,000 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 DN 1,000

PanOcean 4,330 DN 10

SAMSUNG CARD 30,950 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 24,500 UP 150

KT 36,600 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23750 DN50

LOTTE TOUR 8,900 DN 40

LG Uplus 11,400 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 UP 700

KT&G 94,100 UP 500

(MORE)