KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KumhoPetrochem 132,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 219,000 UP 15,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 63,800 UP 1,100
OCI 102,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 51,800 DN 500
KorZinc 622,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,290 UP 100
S-1 61,000 UP 800
HyundaiMipoDock 91,400 DN 1,900
ZINUS 31,500 DN 800
Hanchem 184,000 DN 4,000
DWS 46,000 DN 50
KEPCO 17,050 DN 50
SamsungSecu 32,000 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 7,660 DN 120
SKTelecom 50,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 122,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,200 UP 650
KUMHOTIRE 2,980 DN 10
Hanon Systems 7,730 UP 30
SK 210,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 20,600 DN 250
Handsome 25,300 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,400 UP 1,100
Asiana Airlines 11,300 DN 100
COWAY 55,800 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 91,400 UP 1,700
IBK 10,500 UP 50
DONGSUH 20,300 DN 150
SamsungEng 24,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,330 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 30,950 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 24,500 UP 150
KT 36,600 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23750 DN50
LOTTE TOUR 8,900 DN 40
LG Uplus 11,400 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 UP 700
KT&G 94,100 UP 500
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
(LEAD) Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
Court rules against annulment of existing marriages between 3rd and closer cousins
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea has never provided lethal weapons to Ukraine