Doosan Bobcat Q3 net profit up 118.6 pct to 118.9 bln won

All News 15:43 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 118.9 billion won (US$83.6 million), up 118.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 316.9 billion won, up 144.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 53.8 percent to 2.37 trillion won.
