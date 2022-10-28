Hotel Shilla swings to black in Q3
All News 16:12 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 14 billion won (US$9.8 million), turning from a loss of 1.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 26.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 20.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 40.6 percent to 1.36 trillion won.
The operating profit was 23.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Court rules against annulment of existing marriages between 3rd and closer cousins
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea has never provided lethal weapons to Ukraine