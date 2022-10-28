Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Actress Son Ye-jin expecting baby in December

All News 16:30 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is expecting a son in December, her management agency MSteam Entertainment said Friday.

The 40-year-old tied the knot with actor Hyun Bin in March and announced her pregnancy in June.

The celebrity couple had worked together as co-stars of the 2018 film "The Negotiation" and "Crash Landing On You," cable TV channel tvN's 2019-20 global hit rom-com TV series.

This file photo shows the wedding of Hyun Bin (L) and Son Ye-jin, provided by VAST Entertainment on April 11, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

