Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
(3rd LD) Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said Wednesday the focus of efforts to deal with the North Korean nuclear issue should be shifted to deterring the use of nuclear weapons from curbing their development.
"We have put our focus on trying to prevent North Korea from conducting additional nuclear tests and advancing its nuclear capabilities, but it's time to change our strategy," Lee said in a meeting of the ruling People Power Party's (PPP) committee on the North's nuclear threat.
(2nd LD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
SEOUL -- South Korea's military said Monday it has fired warning shots at a North Korean ship that crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea, the de facto maritime border. The North also opened "warning fire" against the South in response.
A North Korean merchant vessel violated the NLL in waters near the front-line island of Baengnyeong at 3:42 a.m. and it retreated northwards after the South's Navy issued warning messages and fired some 20 rounds of warning shots, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
