Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:38 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Oct. 24 -- Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
25 -- U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea: Wendy Sherman
26 -- Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence
27 -- Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
28 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Court rules against annulment of existing marriages between 3rd and closer cousins
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea has never provided lethal weapons to Ukraine