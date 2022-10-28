Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:38 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Oct. 24 -- Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border

25 -- U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea: Wendy Sherman

26 -- Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence

27 -- Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.

28 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!