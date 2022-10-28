Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BOK to sell 9.9 tln won worth of monetary stabilization bonds in Nov.

All News 16:54 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Friday it will sell 9.9 trillion won (US$6.96 billion) worth of monetary stabilization bonds (MSBs) in November, almost the same amount issued the previous month.

During the month, the BOK also plans to redeem 3 trillion won worth of outstanding MSBs, the central bank said in a press release.

The MSB is a policy tool devised to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is sold to financial institutions and individuals.

