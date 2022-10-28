S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 28, 2022
All News 16:52 October 28, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.728 3.753 -2.5
2-year TB 4.165 4.276 -11.1
3-year TB 4.112 4.254 -14.2
10-year TB 4.167 4.313 -14.6
2-year MSB 4.186 4.308 -12.2
3-year CB (AA-) 5.487 5.620 -13.3
91-day CD 3.950 3.940 +1.0
(END)
