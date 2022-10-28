Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, as Seoul's major military exercise drew to a close.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Tongchon area in Kangwon Province between 11:59 a.m. and 12:18 p.m., and that the missiles flew some 230 kilometers at apogees of around 24 km at top speeds of around Mach 5.
-----------------
NSC condemns N. Korea's provocative acts after latest missile launch
SEOUL -- The presidential National Security Council condemned North Korea's provocative acts on Friday following the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.
The launch took place around noon as South Korea was set to wrap up its Hoguk military exercise, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
SEOUL -- Jin, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, debuted as a solo artist through a collaborative single with British rock band Coldplay on Friday.
The vocalist simultaneously released "The Astronaut" and its music video worldwide at 1 p.m. in Korea, or midnight in the United States (EST).
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares fall on lackluster tech earnings, Fed policy uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks snapped a two-day gaining streak to close lower Friday, as investor sentiment was hurt by lackluster earnings and dim guidance from major U.S. tech companies, and uncertainties over the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, analysts said. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 20.38 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,268.40. Trading volume was moderate at 420.3 million shares worth 8.15 trillion won (US$5.73 billion) with decliners outnumbering gainers 504 to 349.
-----------------
S. Korea installs task force to pursue arms procurement accord with U.S.
SEOUL -- South Korea launched an interagency task force Friday to prepare for an envisioned arms procurement deal with the United States, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The launch came after President Yoon Suk-yeol and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, agreed during their May summit in Seoul to begin discussions on the Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement (RDP-A) as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation in defense supply chains and other areas.
