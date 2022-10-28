Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung turns to loss in Q3

All News 17:27 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 41 billion won (US$28.8 million), swinging from a profit of 170.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 51.2 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 174.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 1 percent to 868.6 billion won.
