(LEAD) Heroes reach Korean Series after eliminating Twins in KBO postseason

The Twins, as the No. 2 seed, had earned a bye to this stage, while the third-seed Heroes had to beat the KT Wiz in five games in the previous round to get to this point. The Twins took the opening game 6-3 behind four errors by the Heroes but then lost the next three to bow out. Their bullpen, the league's best in the regular season, was overmatched at times against the relentless Heroes offense, and the lineup that ranked among the best in major hitting categories never got it going. Against the Heroes, the Twins hit just one home run and slugged at a .319 clip. The Twins haven't won a Korean Series title since 1994.

