U.S. condemns N. Korea's missile launches, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue

All News 22:45 October 28, 2022

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Friday condemned North Korea's latest missile launch, while calling on the recalcitrant state to engage in serious dialogue.

A state department spokesperson said the missile launches violated multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launches. These launches are in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council Resolutions unanimously adopted by the council, and threaten peace and stability in the region," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Friday (Seoul time).

The country has so far launched a total of 46 ballistic missiles this year, the largest number of ballistic missiles it has fired in a single year.

The department spokesperson reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to engage in diplomacy but said the North refuses to do so.

"We continue to seek serious and sustained dialogue with the DPRK, but the DPRK refuses to engage," the spokesperson said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad."

This file photo, taken Oct. 4, 2022, shows people watching a TV report at Seoul Station on North Korea's firing of an intermediate range ballistic missile into the Pacific past Japan earlier in the day. (Yonhap)

