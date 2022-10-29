Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:03 October 29, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Banks' average household lending rate tops 5 pct for 1st time in over 10 years (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea makes provocation despite U.S. warning of end to regime in case of nuclear attack (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Black week' for U.S. Big Tech; 1,360 tln won wipeout (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S. warns of end to Kim regime in case of nuclear attack; N. Korea fires missile again (Segye Times)
-- 'Kim Man-bae said Lee Jae-myung's side held stake in Daejang-dong project' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Korea's tourism in a 21-year deficit; changes urgently needed (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Xi and his 6 men who dream of China's 'great rejuvenation' (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Kim Yong received money near Gyeonggi provincial office when Lee Jae-myung was governor' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Even Gangnam homeowners line up for loans with 17 pct interest rate (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Dilemma for KEPCO, the 'money market black hole' (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!