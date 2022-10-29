Korean-language dailies

-- Banks' average household lending rate tops 5 pct for 1st time in over 10 years (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea makes provocation despite U.S. warning of end to regime in case of nuclear attack (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Black week' for U.S. Big Tech; 1,360 tln won wipeout (Donga Ilbo)

-- U.S. warns of end to Kim regime in case of nuclear attack; N. Korea fires missile again (Segye Times)

-- 'Kim Man-bae said Lee Jae-myung's side held stake in Daejang-dong project' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Korea's tourism in a 21-year deficit; changes urgently needed (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Xi and his 6 men who dream of China's 'great rejuvenation' (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Kim Yong received money near Gyeonggi provincial office when Lee Jae-myung was governor' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Even Gangnam homeowners line up for loans with 17 pct interest rate (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Dilemma for KEPCO, the 'money market black hole' (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)