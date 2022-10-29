Go to Contents Go to Navigation

4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Goesan in central South Korea

All News 08:58 October 29, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck a region near South Korea's central county of Goesan on Saturday, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred 11 kilometers northeast of Goesan in North Chungcheong Province at 8:27 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

It marks the strongest earthquake ever to hit the Korean Peninsula this year.

The KMA initially announced the measured strength at 4.3 but later revised it to 4.1.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#earthquake
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!