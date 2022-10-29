4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Goesan in central South Korea
08:58 October 29, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck a region near South Korea's central county of Goesan on Saturday, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred 11 kilometers northeast of Goesan in North Chungcheong Province at 8:27 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
It marks the strongest earthquake ever to hit the Korean Peninsula this year.
The KMA initially announced the measured strength at 4.3 but later revised it to 4.1.
