Saturday's weather forecast

09:02 October 29, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/10 Cloudy 10

Incheon 19/10 Cloudy 10

Suwon 20/09 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 20/09 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 19/06 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 17/10 Rain 60

Jeonju 20/09 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 22/10 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/16 Sunny 20

Daegu 20/09 Sunny 20

Busan 20/14 Rain 60

