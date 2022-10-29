Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections below 40,000 for 3rd day

October 29, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 40,000 for the third straight day Saturday amid concerns of a possible resurgence.

The country reported 37,321 new COVID-19 infections, including 56 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,504,288, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The tally marks the highest for a Saturday in six weeks.

The previous day, the country's health minister had warned that daily caseloads have plateaued and are showing signs of a resurgence.

On Saturday, the country also reported 31 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 29,131.

The number of critically ill patients came to 270, up 18 from the previous day.

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a screening center in Seoul Station in central Seoul on Oct. 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

