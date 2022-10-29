MLB cancels exhibition games in S. Korea over 'contractual issues'

The MLB World Tour Korea Series was to have featured two games in the southeastern city of Busan on Nov. 11 and 12 and two more in Seoul on Nov. 14 and 15. A team of MLB players, including a few South Korean-born players such as Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres and former World Series MVP Salvador Perez, was set to take on Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) players in what would have been MLB's first games here in 100 years.