Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina

All News 15:20 October 29, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with Jin's performance of the song in Argentina in first seven paras; CHANGES slug and headline)

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Jin of the K-pop megaband BTS made a guest appearance at Coldplay's concert in Buenos Aires on Friday (local time) for his first live performance of his solo debut single, "The Astronaut," with the British rock band.

According to music industry sources here, Jin appeared from the opposite side of the main stage after being introduced by the band's vocalist Chris Martin during the show.

The venue was filled with shouts from music fans as soon as the South Korean singer took the stage, with some shocked spectators seen incredulously covering their mouths with their hands.

Jin, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, performs his first solo single, "The Astronaut," with the British rock band Coldplay during its concert at a stadium in Buenos Aires on Oct. 28, 2022, in this photo provided by Big Hit Music, BTS' agency, (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Clad in jeans, a gray diamond-patterned knit and a matching dark-colored jumper, the BTS vocalist sang a bar of "The Astronaut" with his pink microphone and ran to the center of the stage to hug Martin.

"The Astronaut" is a pop-rock genre song co-written by Coldplay, with the British band also playing on the recording. Jin participated in writing the lyrics, expressing his affection for Army, the global fandom of the K-pop septet.

Jin's deeply sentimental voice accompanied by a calming sound of acoustic guitar and gradual build-up of synth sound creates the mysterious and dreamy mood of the song.

The British band previously collaborated with BTS for a single, "My Universe," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart upon its release in September last year.

Fans of K-pop boy band BTS wait to attend a concert of the British rock band Coldplay in Buenos Aires on Oct. 28, 2022, in this AFP photo. Jin, a BTS member, performed his first solo single "The Astronaut" with the band during the show. (Yonhap)
Fans of K-pop boy band BTS wait to attend a concert of the British rock band Coldplay in Buenos Aires on Oct. 28, 2022, in this AFP photo. Jin, a BTS member, performed his first solo single "The Astronaut" with the band during the show. (Yonhap)

"The Astronaut" has sold more than 700,000 copies for a day after it came out at 1 p.m. Friday, Big Hit Music, the agency for BTS, said, quoting data from Hanteo Chart.

It marks a big sales figure for a single-track album.

"The Astronaut" also topped iTunes' top songs chart in 97 countries around the world, including the United States, Britain, Germany and France, as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

The song's music video telling a story of an astronaut who accidentally landed on Earth has also garnered over 17 million views on YouTube as of 2 p.m.

After wrapping up promotional activities for "The Astronaut," Jin is set to temporarily leave the music scene to become the first BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service.

This photo of Jin, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, is provided by Big Hit Music, the band's agency. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#BTS #Jin #The Astronaut #sales record #iTunes
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!