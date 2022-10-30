Go to Contents Go to Navigation

About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area

All News 00:05 October 30, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- About 50 people were suffering from cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area in an apparent connection with a Halloween party, fire authorities said Saturday.

President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to swiftly administer first aid and treat the people, the presidential office said.

#Seoul #Halloween accident
