About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
All News 00:05 October 30, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- About 50 people were suffering from cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area in an apparent connection with a Halloween party, fire authorities said Saturday.
President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to swiftly administer first aid and treat the people, the presidential office said.
