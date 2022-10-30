Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) About 50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area

All News 00:18 October 30, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with details)

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- About 50 people have been receiving CPR after suffering from cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area in an apparent connection with a Halloween party, fire authorities said.

Emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people in Itaewon saying they were having difficulty breathing, they said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to swiftly administer first aid and treat the people, the presidential office said.

Separately, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed officials to make utmost efforts to minimize damages.

Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is on a visit to Europe, decided to return home in the wake of the accident, city officials said.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Seoul #Halloween accident
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!