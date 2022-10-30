(LEAD) About 50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- About 50 people have been receiving CPR after suffering from cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area in an apparent connection with a Halloween party, fire authorities said.
Emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people in Itaewon saying they were having difficulty breathing, they said.
President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to swiftly administer first aid and treat the people, the presidential office said.
Separately, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed officials to make utmost efforts to minimize damages.
Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is on a visit to Europe, decided to return home in the wake of the accident, city officials said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
(LEAD) About 50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(LEAD) Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Goesan in central South Korea
-
(URGENT) 4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Goesan in central South Korea