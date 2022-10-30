Yoon presides over emergency meeting on Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency response meeting Sunday over a massive stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district that left about 50 Halloween partygoers in cardiac arrest, officials said.
Casualties were presumed to reach about 100, including about 50 in cardiac arrest, in the late-night stampede Saturday in the party district, where a massive crowd had gathered for Halloween celebrations.
Shortly after the accident, "Yoon came to the presidential office in Yongsan and is presiding over a response meeting related with the Seoul Itaewon Halloween accident," the presidential office said.
Yoon earlier ordered officials to swiftly administer first aid and treat the people, the presidential office said.
