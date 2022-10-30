(LEAD) Seoul receives over 350 reports of missing persons following Itaewon stampede
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, UPDATES throughout with latest tally)
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government said Sunday it has received 355 reports of missing persons related to a deadly stampede during Halloween parties in the Itaewon district.
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others were injured in a chaotic stampede in the entertainment district as huge crowds gathered on a narrow street to celebrate Halloween Saturday night, according to fire authorities.
The city said it is receiving reports of missing people related to the Halloween accident and handing them over to police.
Some 60 staff members have been assigned to about 50 hospitals to support bereaved families of the victims, many in their late teens and 20s, it added.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(4th LD) 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes central South Korea, the country's strongest this year
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) About 50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(6th LD) At least 146 dead, 150 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul