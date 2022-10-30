U.S. ambassador expresses condolences over deadly Halloween accident
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Sunday offered condolences over a deadly stampede that occurred during Halloween celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon district.
"I'm devastated by the tragic loss of life in Itaewon last night," Goldberg wrote on Twitter.
"Please know my thoughts, and those of our team at U.S. Embassy Seoul, are with the Korean people and especially the loved ones of those who perished, as well as the many injured in this catastrophic incident," he tweeted.
The accident took place on Saturday night, leaving at least 149 dead and 76 others injured, according to fire authorities.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(4th LD) 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes central South Korea, the country's strongest this year
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) About 50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(6th LD) At least 146 dead, 150 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul