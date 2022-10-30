(LEAD) Foreign envoys to S. Korea express condolences over Itaewon stampede tragedy
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The heads of foreign embassies in South Korea on Sunday offered condolences over a deadly stampede that occurred during Halloween celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon district a day earlier.
"I'm devastated by the tragic loss of life in Itaewon last night," U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg wrote on Twitter in response to Saturday's stampede tragedy in central Seoul that claimed over 150 lives.
"Please know my thoughts, and those of our team at U.S. Embassy Seoul, are with the Korean people and especially the loved ones of those who perished, as well as the many injured in this catastrophic incident," he added.
The U.S. Embassy hoisted the American flag at half-mast to honor the victims of the tragedy.
The Chinese Embassy in Seoul announced Ambassador Xing Haiming sent a condolence message to South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.
"Ambassador Xing, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Seoul, expressed his deepest condolences to the victims and his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the wounded," the embassy said.
Colin Crooks, the British ambassador to South Korea, also tweeted he was "shocked and saddened by last night's tragic events in Itaewon" and expressed his condolences to the Korean people, and the victims and their families.
Park expressed gratitude toward the waves of condolence messages from across the world, saying they provided "great comfort to the Korean people in this moment of heartbreaking grief."
The minister added the Seoul government was putting all our efforts into providing necessary support and assistance to the bereaved and injured, including foreigners.
