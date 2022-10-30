Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon to address nation on deadly stampede in Itaewon at 9:45 a.m.

All News 09:41 October 30, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will address the nation on the deadly stampede in Itaewon at 9:45 a.m., his office said.

At least 149 people were killed in the stampede during Halloween festivities late Saturday.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yoon Suk-yeol
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!