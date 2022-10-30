U.S. Forces Korea expresses condolences over victims of deadly Itaewon stampede
SEOUL, Oct. 39 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Sunday expressed condolences over a deadly stampede in Seoul's entertainment district of Itaewon that left at least 151 people dead and 82 others injured.
"The thoughts and prayers of the members of UNC/CFC/USFK are with all of the families impacted by last night's tragic event in Seoul," the USFK wrote on Facebook. "Our alliance is strong and part of that is because of the way the Itaewon community has opened its arms to us over the years."
The UNC and CFC stand for the U.N. Command and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command. U.S. Army Gen. Paul LaCamera heads the USFK, UNC and CFC.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
