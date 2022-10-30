Mourning altars for Itaewon stampede to be set up in Seoul
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Mourning altars will be set up in central Seoul for more than 150 people who died during Halloween celebrations the previous day, the government said Sunday.
At least 151 people, many in their late teens and 20s, were killed and 82 others injured after being crushed in a narrow downhill alley in the famous nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday after tens of thousands of people visited the area for Halloween.
The Seoul city government said an altar will be set up at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on Monday where people will be allowed to pay tribute to the victims.
Another mourning altar will be set up at Itaewon Plaza, located near the stampede site, according to the ward office of Yongan, which includes Itaewon.
The government has designated a national mourning period starting Sunday through Saturday and also ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to fly at half-mast.
