Japanese PM mourns victims of deadly Itaewon stampede
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday offered condolences to victims of a deadly stampede at Seoul's Itaewon district the previous day.
Kishida said in statement that he was "very shocked and saddened" by the tragic accident that killed at least 151 people and injured 82 others, many of them in their late teens and 20s.
"I express heartfelt condolences to the victims and their bereaved families on behalf of the Japanese government and people. I will pray for the injured to recover as soon as possible," Kishida wrote in the statement posted on Twitter.
"(I) express solidarity with the South Korean government and people in this difficult time," he added.
