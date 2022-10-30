Chronology of major stampedes in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a chronology of major stampede accidents in South Korea. At least 151 people have been killed and 82 others injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district as huge crowds of partygoers, many in their late teens and 20s, converged in the entertainment district for late-night Halloween celebrations.
July 17, 1959 -- A total of 67 people are crushed to death at the Busan Municipal Stadium in the southern city of Busan after a sudden downpour and rapidly rising waters caused a crowd of people to enter a narrow entrance.
Jan. 26, 1960 -- A total of 31 are killed and 40 others are injured at Seoul Station after a crowd of people swarm to get on a train at Seoul Station ahead of the annual exodus for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Feb. 11, 1980 -- Five are killed and 18 others are injured after falling down stairs at an elementary school in the southern city of Busan as some 1,000 students try to attend an assembly.
Feb. 17, 1992 -- A teenage girl dies and 50 others are injured during a stampede at a New Kids on the Block concert in Seoul.
Dec. 16, 1996 -- Two students are killed after a crowd of people flock to enter a concert stadium in the southeastern city of Daegu for a live show hosted by a popular radio program.
Jan. 5, 2001 -- A female student dies of a heart attack after being stampeded by some 30 people flocking to see popular singing group Click-B.
Oct. 3, 2005 -- A total of 11 people are killed and 145 others are injured in a pop concert stampede in the southern city of Sangju.
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(4th LD) 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes central South Korea, the country's strongest this year
-
(LEAD) About 50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(6th LD) At least 146 dead, 150 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon