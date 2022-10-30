Yoon's office in emergency response mode to deal with Itaewon stampede
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol is in an emergency response mode to deal with the aftermath of the deadly stampede in Itaewon, a presidential official said Sunday.
Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, also said all priority is being placed on handling the disaster that left at least 151 people dead and 82 others injured.
Many of the victims have been identified as people in their late teens to their 30s who had converged on the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday to celebrate Halloween.
"President Yoon asked that relevant ministries and local governments join forces to take care of each and every family member of victims and those who were injured," Kim said at a press briefing at the presidential office, relaying the president's instructions during a government response meeting earlier in the day.
"As people are being identified, he was also heartbroken like a parent that so many young people died," she said.
Kim said the president further instructed officials to give accurate information to the public, swiftly carry out identification work on the victims in consideration of families waiting to hear news on their loved ones, and to inform the press when they have been identified.
Yoon also called for information to be swiftly provided to foreign embassies in Seoul, as at least 19 foreign nationals were among those killed.
"The presidential office is currently in an emergency response mode," Kim said. "All priority in schedules and in the running of state affairs is being placed on handling the accident."
Yoon earlier declared a period of national mourning through Saturday and ordered the lowering of flags to half-mast at government offices.
"Any item on the president's schedule that is not deeply connected to the aftermath of the accident is being rescheduled," another presidential official said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
