3 military personnel killed, 4 others injured in Itaewon stampede: official
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Three military personnel have been killed and four others injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul's entertainment district of Itaewon, a defense ministry official said Sunday.
The official released the tally as of 3 p.m. as the military stands ready to provide support to help cope with the tragedy that left at least 151 people dead and 82 others injured during Halloween celebrations Saturday night.
The four injured personnel are being treated at military and civilian hospitals, the official said on condition of anonymity. He did not provide other details.
The military has put some 150 service members of the Capital Defense Command on standby to provide assistance if called upon, according to the official.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(4th LD) 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes central South Korea, the country's strongest this year
-
(LEAD) About 50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(6th LD) At least 146 dead, 150 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon