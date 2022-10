Korean-language dailies

-- At least 154 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- At least 154, mostly in 20s & 30s, killed in Halloween stampede in Itaewon (Kookmin Daily)

-- At least 154 killed in Halloween stampede in Itaewon (Donga Ilbo)

-- At least 154 killed as of 9 p.m. Sunday in Halloween stampede in Itaewon (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Halloween festival in Seoul's Itaewon turns into nightmare, at least 154 killed (Segye Times)

-- Halloween festival turns into tragedy in Itaewon (Chosun Ilbo)

-- At least 154 killed in Halloween festival in Itaewon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- At least 154 killed in Halloween festival in Itaewon (Hankyoreh)

-- At least 154 killed in Itaewon Halloween stampede (Hankook Ilbo)

-- At least 154 killed in Itaewon Halloween stampede (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- At least 154 killed in Halloween tragedy in Itaewon (Korea Economic Daily)