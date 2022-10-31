(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 31)

A question is raised over whether the authorities had taken proper precautions for the Halloween event, which drew as many as 130,000 people. The government and law enforce agencies should conduct a thorough investigation of the case to find its exact cause. And then it must work out comprehensive and fundamental measures to prevent such a thing from happening again. Policymakers and local officials need to keep in mind that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Invest more in training and education programs to prevent further tragedies.

